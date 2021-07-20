MITCHELL — Producers are invited to attend a Soil Health and Drought Management Workshop held July 27 in Mitchell at the Highland Conference Center (2000 Highland Way) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration is not requested and there is no cost to attend.
The event is co-hosted by South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition and USDA Farm Service Agency. The morning workshop will feature three presenters and include time for questions/answers. Presenters include Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension soils field specialist; Dan Forgey, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition board member and Gettysburg farmer and a Farm Service Agency representative.
To learn more, visit www.sdfu.org or contact Luke Reindl at lreindl@sdfu.org or 605-350-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.