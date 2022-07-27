Yankton’s River City Family Connections will be hosting Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Meridian Lawn.
Events will be a Game, Fish and Parks exhibit; inflatables; games and local heroes. Characters will be Spiderman, Princess Belle and more.
New this year will be a dunk tank so come dunk your favorite local community members. Scheduled for the dunk tank will be:
• Skyler Russenberger, School Resource Office, at 11 a.m.;
• Pastor Jeff Mueller at 11:20 a.m.;
• Dave Dannenbring, Yankton High School teacher, at 11:40 a.m.;
• Brennan Novak of the Yankton Fire Department at noon;
• Dr. David Withrow, pediatrician at Yankton Medical Clinic, at 12:20 p.m.;
• and Dr. Heather Olson, Yankton Middle School principal, at 12:40 p.m.
Proceeds from the Dunk Tank will benefit River City Family Connections.
