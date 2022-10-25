CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 80 years to life in prison in connection with the January 2021 death of his four-month-old son.
Edward Stephen Davis, 30, was sentenced Tuesday morning in Knox County Court by Judge James Kube for the death of Ender Lee Davis in January 2021.
On July 27, Davis, 30, changed his plea from not guilty to no contest in conjunction with a plea agreement with prosecutors. In exchange, the state agreed to drop the additional charge of manslaughter, a Class 2A felony that carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The remaining Class 1B felony carried a sentence of 20 years to life, the specifics of which would be decided by the court.
Presiding Judge James Kube said he read the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) — calling it one of the longest PSIs he has ever seen, coming in at more than 1,100 pages — to guide him in deciding Davis’ sentence.
When asked, Davis said he understood that his sentence would be based on the findings in that report.
Kube said that, despite reading the entire report, there were still many unanswered questions about what happened to Ender.
Davis admitted he was on methamphetamine at the time and that he “basically lost his mind,” he said. Davis added that he doesn’t remember what happened to the child, only that he fell asleep with the child on Davis’ chest and blanked out. It was only on waking that he saw his son was injured, he said.
Kube told the defendant that, in the many years he has presided over Drug Court, he learned two things: people don’t sleep when they are on meth; and meth doesn’t make people black out like alcohol does. Kube added this was the first time he ever heard a meth addict say, “I can’t remember.”
Given the extensive bruising to the baby’s eyes, cheeks, nose, neck, head and down the length of his spine, it was difficult to understand how anyone could do that to an infant.
Also, the coroner’s report said that some of the bruising was 24 hours old at the time of the child’s death. The cause of death was found to be blunt trauma to the head, though suffocation could not be ruled out, Kube said, reading from the PSI report.
The judge asked for any information from the defendant to help change the judge’s thinking.
“I am sorry,” Davis said.
“I think everyone is sorry,” Kube replied before asking the defense for any sentencing recommendations.
Defense Attorney Rodney Smith told the court that methamphetamine abuse can create a type of sleep deprivation that puts the addict in a dreamlike state, so it’s possible that Davis really doesn’t remember; however, Davis does accept responsibility for his actions. Smith noted that Davis has fathered four other children and recommended a sentence of 30-40 years.
Prosecutors noted they had agreed to remain silent during this phase of the sentencing.
Had the judge followed the defense’s recommendation, Davis could have been eligible for parole in 15-20 years.
Kube said the excuse that meth caused this situation was not acceptable. The judge added that his Drug Court experience taught him that meth does not make people who are not already prone to violence become violent. Also, he believed there to be a likelihood of re-offense that might or might not result in another death.
“This has been a difficult case for everyone involved,” he said. “Something like this shouldn’t happen.”
Ender suffered terribly, the judge said, noting that, according to the PSI report, emergency personnel at the hospital said the child’s eyes were so bruised he was likely not able to see.
The judge sentenced Davis to not less than 80 years — “not less than Davis’ natural life,” Kube said — noting that Davis would be eligible for parole in 40 years.
The judge also waived court fees and credited Davis the 322 days he has already served in custody in connection with this case.
The Knox County Sheriff was given custody of Evans.
