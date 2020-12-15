Yankton County recorded 16 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday recorded 45 new deaths related to COVID-19, the third highest one-day death total to date.
Yankton County has new recorded 14 straight days of at least double-digit increases. The county also saw 47 new recoveries and one new hospitalization.
Overall, South Dakota reported 345 new infections, its 11th straight day of less than 1,000 new cases. Two deaths were also reported, raising the state toll to 1,261.
The DOH website reported 2,063 new tests processed Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase since Oct. 5.
Active cases in South Dakota stood at 11,519, dropping below 12,000 for the first time since Oct. 28.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,427 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 9 new recoveries (1,333), 0 new deaths (21), 73 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 6 new cases (1,036), 2 new hospitalizations (111), 35 new recoveries (889), 0 new deaths (10), 137 deaths;
• Clay County — 8 new cases (1,516), 2 new hospitalizations (37), 25 new recoveries (1,329), 0 new deaths (11), 176 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (343), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 1 new recovery (291), 0 new deaths (6), 46 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 7 new cases (657), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 23 new recoveries (556), 0 new deaths (14), 87 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (895), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 6 new recoveries (756), 0 new deaths (47), 92 active cases;
• Union County — 4 new cases (1,440), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 26 new recoveries (1,217), 0 new deaths (25), 198 active cases;
• Yankton County — 16 new cases (2,241), 1 new hospitalization (109), 47 new recoveries (1,791), 0 new deaths (17), 433 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Monday reported five new cases in both Knox (595 cases overall) and Dixon (451) counties, while Cedar County saw no new positive tests (506).
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, the grades K-12 schools recorded 400 new cases last week (Dec. 6-12), a drop from 571 the previous week and the lowest number since the week ending Sept. 27. Overall, the schools have reported 8,686 cases (6,439 students, 2,247 staff), with 7,984 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, the number last week dropped to 64 new cases, which was expected since most colleges and universities have taken an early winter break due to the pandemic. Overall, 3,080 cases have been recorded at these institutions (2,673 students, 407 staff), with 2,927 recoveries.
Also, the South Dakota Department of Corrections reported just five active cases (4 inmates, 1 staff) at the Yankton Community Work Center Tuesday, indicating the spike recorded two weeks ago has subsided. Meanwhile, Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield reported only three actives cases, all of them inmates.
As for the COVID numbers for Yankton Federal Prison Camp, the Bureau of Prisons website was offline Tuesday.
Here are Tuesday’s COVID-19 statistics for South Dakota:
• Total Cases — 91,669 (+345: 302 confirmed, 43 probable);
• Active Cases — 11,519 (-1,104);
• Recoveries — 78,919 (+1,447);
• Hospitalizations — 5,242 ever hospitalized (+42); 435 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 2,063 new tests processed; 735 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 45 deaths raised the state toll to 1,418. The state’s one-day high was 62 deaths recorded on Dec. 2, followed by 48 deaths on Dec. 3
In contrast, the DHHS recorded 483 new infections for Nebraska Monday, the lowest total in more than two months. Testing was also down, with the 6,217 new tests processed, the lowest one-day number since Nov. 2.
Here are state statistics as of late Monday:
• Total Cases — 149,344 (+483);
• Recoveries — 84,063 (+1,495);
• Hospitalizations — 4,831 ever hospitalized (+35); 693 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 6,217 new tests processed; 1,321 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.