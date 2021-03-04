The Yankton Community Library is hosting a Virtual Book Club on Tuesday, March 23, at 6:30. We will be discussing “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.
“Station Eleven” is the story about an actor and a global pandemic. The story moves back and forth between the actor’s early life to 15 years in the future, post-pandemic. The story follows a theatre group who is surviving during some truly harsh conditions. This is a great dystopian novel that should generate some really good discussions.
A limited number of copies of the book are available for checkout. Contact the library to reserve yours. The virtual book club will be presented through the GoToMeeting platform. To join the March meeting go to: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/711607173. Links for this event can be found on Yankton Community Library’s website or the events page on Facebook.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.