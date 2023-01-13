LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
Students in these states can apply for the scholarship at specific UNMC campuses:
• Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota: Scottsbluff campus
• South Dakota and Iowa: Norfolk campus
• Kansas and Colorado: Kearney campus
The college historically has seen interest from prospective nursing students in each of these states, and the three rural campuses have room for out-of-state students.
The scholarships will reduce the net cost of out-of-state tuition to at or near resident tuition rates, Dr. Sebastian said.
Current eligible students already have been awarded the scholarships, she added.
Applications for fall 2023 now are open with an initial deadline of Feb. 1. Prospective students can find a list of available prerequisites online. Students with questions can reach the UNMC College of Nursing student services team by calling 402-559-5102 or via email.
