Much of the area is under a blizzard warning today as a quickly developing snowstorm began blowing through the region early Wednesday morning.
The blizzard warning is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Up to 5 inches of snow is possible, but powerful winds are creating whiteout conditions in open areas as well as in town. At 11 a.m. the visibility in Yankton was nearly zero at times with winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour.
The City of Yankton advised no travel in the community while blizzard conditions continue.
“Crews are monitoring road conditions and plowing for emergency services as necessary,” a city press release said. “A determination will be made on beginning widespread plowing once snow tapers off and the winds die down. Please remain where you are until conditions improve. If you are in immediate danger, please call 911. Non-emergency calls are not currently being answered by law enforcement at this time.”
Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists there is No Travel Advised across the entire eastern and south-central portion of the state and are asking for the public’s help by staying home and avoiding travel until weather conditions improve.
“Crews are unable to effectively clear snow and ice with the 60+ mph winds and the near zero visibility is causing major travel issues for drivers,” said Director of Operations Craig Smith in a press release. “We are asking motorists to please postpone travel until conditions improve.”
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard warning for most of eastern South Dakota and a High Wind Warning for much of the state until about 9 p.m. CT tonight.
Here are announcements related to the storm:
• The Yankton Community Library will be closing at 1 p.m. today. The library will remain closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, for the holiday. The library will reopen for Grab & Go hours at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
• Due to today’s blizzard, the road across Gavins Point Dam, known as Crest Road, is closed. Driving in the area is extremely hazardous now. The road will remain closed Thursday when conditions are expected to improve.
