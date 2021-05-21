The Yankton Parks, Recreation, & City Events Department will host a Season Pass Holder Appreciation Day at The Huether Family Aquatics Center. This will be a “soft opening” of the facility on Sunday, May 30, from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Patrons who have already purchased a season pass or those who purchase a season pass on that day are welcome to use the aquatics center during the open swim time.
If you have already purchased a pass, this is a time to come to the new facility and receive your scan card while also having your picture taken. If you have not purchased a pass yet, come purchase a pass, get your scan card, have your picture taken and then enjoy a fun-filled afternoon in the facility.
The snack shack will be open during the swim time selling food, drink, and treats.
To purchase an aquatics center season pass online ahead of time, or for more information about The Huether Family Aquatics Center, visit the City of Yankton’s webpage, www.cityofyankton.org, or call 668-5234, or visit the Summit Activities Center at 1801 Summit Street, Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.