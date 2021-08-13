100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 14, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 14, 1946
• Use of the wartime “baby lung” was ordered Tuesday by the army air forces to communities stricken by infantile paralysis epidemics. The lung – officially the pneumatic balance resuscitator, Burns model – was designed for use during the war to keep wounded fliers alive until their plane could return to base. Twenty-three new cases have been reported in South Dakota in the past 24 hours.
• H.E. Ketcham, local weather observer here, reports that registration of the official temperature will be interrupted for a time because vandals destroyed the official thermometer which he has used for taking the daily readings. The thermometer was removed from its place and found broken in a number of pieces. Because it is a government instrument, an effort is being made to find who committed the act, and the penalty might be rather severe for this type of offense.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 14, 1971
• About 140 golfers from the four-state area are playing in the annual Yankton Golf Classic at Yankton’s Hillcrest course this weekend. Also on the local scene 500 of the finest young swimmers in the state are in action at Memorial Park Pool at the annual South Dakota State AAU Meet, which started last night.
• Yankton Girl Scouts will be entertaining an international visitor Monday and Tuesday next week. Miss Elda Perez of Mexico City is spending the month of August in the Minn-Ia-Kota Council and will be coming here with her Sioux Falls hostess, Andree Volin, a Senior Scout. The two will be house guests of Mrs. Jim Cope and family.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 14, 1996
• Yankton residents Donna Condell and Brenda Willcotts presented concerns on the care and maintenance of the Yankton Cemetery to Yankton City Commissioners in late action Monday night. Condell indicated that a number of stones have been damaged by lawn mowers, including one of her family’s stones.
• Thirteen residents of the “Ridge” are seeking improvements for their section line road. The group representing residents of the 2.5-mile roadway located west of Yankton asked that their road be placed on the county’s plans for renovation. They voiced their concerns during Tuesday’s Yankton County Commission meeting.
