Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 2:18 am
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Nicholas Hodgin, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Luah Ballah, 29, Brooklyn Center, Minn., was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Erica Wurtz, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Charles Thornton, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice and resisting arrest.
• A 15-year-old Yankton male was arrested Friday for aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer (felony) and reckless driving.
• Dimitre Velazquez Munoz, 51, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for first-degree petty theft.
• Thor Sorensen, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
• Kristen Jensen, 42, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Jacquelyn Alberts, 33, Beresford, was arrested Saturday for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Yoany Diaz, 36, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for reckless driving.
• Armando Aranda, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Jerimiah Guse, 23, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for simple assault (against a law enforcement officer) and fleeing.
• Joshua Bertrand, 43, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Sara Addengast, 23, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Kendall Thomas II, 44, Lesterville, was arrested Tuesday for expired tags, maximum daytime speed (violation as misdemeanor) and driving with a revoked license.
