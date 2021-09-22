Pumpkins have been appearing at a couple of spots at “Market at the Meridian,” but this Saturday, a trailer-full will be on tap. Get pumpkins and other fresh produce from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave., Yankton.
Numerous food products will be available. Photographers are there, along with baked goods, soap and other hand-crafted items. Jay Henseler will showcase his musical talent.
