Corps Anticipates Continued Low River Levels

Dry, dry and continued dry.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects continued low runoff in the Missouri River basin, a Corps official said Thursday.
“We anticipate we will continue our water conservation measures into 2022 and possibly longer,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management in Omaha.
The 2021 runoff for the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 15.2 million acre-feet (MAF), 59% of average. This was the 10th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River basin in 123 years of record-keeping.
“The ongoing drought shows no relief in sight, and the Corps is predicting runoff into the mainstem reservoir system will remain below normal,” according to a news release.
Releases from Gavins Point were temporarily increased from 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 16,000 cfs in recent days to reduce some of the icing effects of the much colder temperatures across the lower basin. Gavins Point releases are currently at 14,000 cfs.
“We’ll keep Gavins Point at nearly 12,000 cfs through February,” said Mike Swenson, the Corps’ power production team leader in Omaha.
Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown saw average releases of 9,800 cfs during the past month, allowing for tributary inflows between Fort Randall and downstream Gavins Point.
Fort Randall releases will be adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point. The Fort Randall reservoir (Lake Francis Case) was drawn down to 1337.5 feet near the end of November to provide space for winter hydropower generation at upstream Oahe and Big Bend dams.
The Fort Randall reservoir was 11.8 feet below the base of the annual flood control zone, Swenson said, adding “We will refill to the base of the flood control pool by the end of February.”
LOW RUNOFF
Dry conditions are expected to continue in the upper basin based on current runoff trends, soil moisture and plains and mountain snowpack. The 2022 runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City is forecast to be 21.7 MAF, 84% of average.
”Weather and river conditions will continue to be monitored, and releases from Gavins Point Dam will be adjusted to the extent possible to help mitigate any negative effects of the cold weather,” Remus said.
“The Corps is aware of the importance of our operations to water supply. There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs. Access to the water is the facility owner/operator’s responsibility.”
In order to conserve Missouri River water, the Corps will allow minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam this winter, Remus said. The reduced releases will still serve the needs of the municipal, industrial and power plant water intakes along the lower river, he added,
At the start of the 2022 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 48.2 MAF, 7.9 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heading into spring, the mountain snowpack is running below normal while the plains snowpack is widespread but shallow, according to Kevin Low with the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Jan. 4 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 88% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 86% of average. More than half of the mountain snowfall typically occurs from Jan. 1 to mid-April, and it normally peaks near April 15. Currently, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River basin is sparse.
“The soil moisture is much improved in the eastern Dakotas but still very dry for most of the basin,” Low said. “Eighty-four percent of the basin is seen as abnormally dry or worse. October 2020 through September 2021 was the 17th driest for the basin in 126 years.”
In 2021, the Missouri River basin recorded temperatures 4-6 degrees above normal for the entire year, according to Doug Kluck with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Kansas City.
“When (that difference from normal) is averaged over 365 days, that’s impressive. That’s a lot of warmth,” Kluck said.
The cold months weren’t out of the ordinary, and the summer and fall months — particularly the unseasonably warm autumn — warmed things up, he said.
The warm year created more evaporation, which created more moisture loss, Kluck said. The drought conditions, coupled with the higher evaporation rate, created even more intense conditions, he added.
The hopes were for a little wetter fall, providing a boost to the soil moisture content, Kluck said. “It wasn’t the recharge we wanted to see,” he said.
Some parts of the basin, such as the eastern Dakotas, received snowfall which helped boost the moisture totals at the end of the year, Kluck said.
The Northern Plains flipped during the last 30 days, from previous dry conditions to a round of below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation, he added. The basin is showing signs of a typical LaNina weather pattern coming off the Pacific Ocean, he said.
The plains snowpack has remained shallow, while the mountain snowpack has stayed below normal, Kluck said.
“For the most part, Montana and Wyoming are tracking on the low side for snowpack. But we have a long way to go,” he said. “Over half of our snow period hasn’t happened yet. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that LaNina will continue to help us out there.”
The mountain snowpack will play a major role in boosting the basin’s water supply, with the region also needing more snow across the plains, Kluck said.
“Plains snowpack is a little better than last year. Will that save us from imminent doom?” he said. “Not this (amount), but we’re hoping for some more substantial snowpack across the plains over the next couple of months so it’s built up a little bit. We need snowstorms, whether we like them or not, because we need snow moisture.”
Eastern South Dakota needs moisture for both replenishing the soil and in building up the rivers, Kluck said.
“We’ll see what happens over the next two or three months, mostly into the spring,” he said. “We don’t want to go into spring like this, and we definitely don’t want to go into summer like this.”
