Noem To Schools: Stay Closed Until End Of May

In both South Dakota and Nebraska, K-12 schools will remain closed to students for the remainder of the school year.
In her media briefing Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem asked that South Dakota’s public schools remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. She had previously issued the request through May 1 and has now extended it.
Students are currently taking online courses or other alternative instruction.
Noem asked that private schools observe the same request.
In Nebraska, students will also not be returning to the classroom this spring.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts has directed that Nebraska schools statewide remain closed to students through May 31. The directive is part of the governor’s orders on social distancing.
As with South Dakota, Nebraska students are receiving instruction outside the classroom.
In addition, Nebraska schools’ extracurricular activities are canceled statewide as part of Ricketts’ orders.
At the post-secondary level, both Mount Marty College and the University of South Dakota have gone to online instruction for the rest of the semester.
