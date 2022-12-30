A New Storm For ‘23?

There is one guarantee for next Monday and Tuesday across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska as a new storm system moves through: There will be winter weather.
But until that weather gets a bit closer, meteorologists are unsure of what that storm will look like and how substantial it will be.
Ivan Gumbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, told the Press & Dakotan a storm is coming, but how it will present itself was still up in the air Friday afternoon.
“We’re pretty confident we’re going to have an impactful storm in the earlier part of next week, but as far as the impacts, it still remains pretty uncertain,” he said. “We are certain we’re going to see some type of precipitation, but depending how it tracks is going to determine what we actually receive. As of right now, the latest guidance is spread between two different solutions, and whichever one comes to fruition is what will determine what type of precip we get early next week.”
He said that, if the storm tracks north, it could mean a lower chance of snowfall for the area.
“Parts of southeastern South Dakota could possibly get some freezing rain but less snow,” he said.
However, if it tracks across Nebraska, freezing rain is far less likely.
“If that happens, we’ll be on the colder side, so we’ll get a little bit more snow and less mixed precipitation and freezing rain,” he said.
Gumbs said that, as of Friday, he couldn’t give even an estimate of how much snow the area could see.
“We’re still actually trying to get a gauge on the actual track of the storm, and that will determine your amounts,” he said. “Because it’s so far out, we can’t even get close to amounts now. It’s too far of a spread.”
He added that this storm differs from the previous two storms the area has seen over the last two weeks.
“This potential system is ejected from the Rockies and comes through the northern plains, kind of like the previous two,” he said. “It’s just that it’s wobbling a little bit. One day we have it going one way, another day it’s going another way. There’s no confidence either way of what’s happening. This is going to be one of those storms where it comes down to the wire the last couple of days where we make a full determination of what’s going to happen.”
The last two snow events have brought 4 inches of snow to Yankton, bringing this winter’s unofficial total snowfall to 14.5 inches. This is more than the 13.5 inches of snow recorded in the city during the entire 2021-2022 winter season.
Unlike last week’s storm, temperatures are not expected to be nearly as frigid.
Whatever precipitation comes — regardless of form or amount — Gumbs said that it’s best to be cautious with this storm.
“There could possibly be some hazardous road conditions with falling snow, of course, and possible reductions in visibility when snow is falling,” he said. “With the colder temperatures behind this system, most likely, we’re going to have re-freezing of some melting snow. … If you’re out on the roadways, stay ‘weather aware’ and drive safely.”
The main impacts of this storm are expected to be felt Monday and Tuesday.
