The Banquet is back, but with “meals to go” once a week, and social distancing precautions in place.
Beginning June 4, Yankton’s Banquet will only be held on Thursdays. The Banquet begins at 6 p.m. at the United Church of Christ (UCC), 210 E. Fifth St. Meals will be distributed at the side entrance just west of the main doors on Fifth St. Meals are free.
Social distancing will be required of volunteers and guests. Only one person per family may pick up the meals. Guests are asked not to gather and to leave the area as soon as they have their meals.
“They can come and pick up six meals if there’s six people in their family, but just one family member standing in line,” Ross Vanderhule, president of The Banquet’s board of directors, told the Press & Dakotan. “We will give the meals out right at the doorway.”
Thursday’s event will be the first time The Banquet has served a meal since the arrival of the novel coronavirus to South Dakota in March. Usually, guests of The Banquet enter the church and gather for dinner and fellowship. However, the last Banquet was also served “to go,” signaling the start of social distancing behaviors that are becoming habitual in public areas during this pandemic.
The Banquet’s Thursday night coordinators, Carol and Bruce Myers, asked their volunteers if, pending approval, they would be willing to start doing meals “to go.”
“The Board of Directors said, ‘Yes, absolutely. Let’s get back on board,’” Vanderhule said. “So we took it to the church council and they overwhelmingly — it was unanimous — absolutely said that they would allow us to do it.”
Organizers are planning for about 10 volunteers to work each Thursday evening. Volunteers will also be required to wear gloves and a mask.
“We’re not going to require the guests to wear a mask,” Vanderhule said. “We certainly would prefer that they did, but not everyone has access to them right now.”
The food for The Banquet is prepared and brought by a different group each time.
“The really neat thing about this is The Banquet is, it’s supported by countless civic and church organizations throughout the region,” Vanderhule said. “We do The Banquet 78 times a year. So, it takes a lot of groups and organizations to support us, and there’s such a willingness to make it happen.”
Though the town is already buzzing about The Banquet starting up again, the pandemic is taking its toll on the social aspect of the gathering, he said.
“The sad part about it is that, for so many of our guests, this wasn’t just the chance to have a meal. It was a chance for socialization,” Vanderhule said. “So many people look forward to coming and sitting down and seeing friends that they don’t normally see, and having dinner with them.”
Even so, the volunteer staff is happy to have The Banquet’s guests back for a chance to say “hello,” he said.
“It’s just such a strange time and we all have to make different arrangements, unfortunately, but we can do this, “Vanderhule said. “Please come back to The Banquet. We miss you.”
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.