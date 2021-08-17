100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 18, 1921
• Thirty-seven Sisters of Sacred Heart Convent took their final perpetual vows in the Benedictine order at the Convent at 9 o’clock this morning, in the presence of 22 priests from various parts of the diocese, some 80 relatives and a number of Yankton people.
• Yankton’s tourist camp in Foersters Park has been doing a land office business during the past few weeks, in spite of the fact that it is not as well marked as it might be nor as well equipped as some camps in this part of the country. A visitor there any day will find from three or four to a score of cars, bearing license plates from almost any state in the union.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 18, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 18, 1971
• The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has been asked to determine if salary increases for the state’s teachers will be allowed in the fall. Thomas Vickerman, assistant attorney general, said yesterday he asked for a decision from the federal government on whether Nixon’s wage freeze would affect teachers.
• Mrs. Anna Pickett, despite being 80 and disabled, enjoys a regular dip in her town’s pool. She broke her hip 20 years ago, when medical technology was not as advanced, so they sent her home in a cast rather than placing a pin. More recently, she decided to try swimming as physical therapy and has since spent hours at her local pool.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 18, 1996
• No paper
