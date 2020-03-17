Yankton Co. Approves Emergency Measure

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Yankton County Commission has declared a state of emergency but has delayed proposed action on setting up a county health board.
The commissioners took the action during Tuesday night’s regular meeting, which was streamed on the County Commission’s group page because of the health concerns.
At the meeting, Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt had sought the emergency declaration. He explained the importance of the action in opening up additional actions and resources as needed to deal with the pandemic.
“We have zero cases in Yankton County at this time, but we need to move forward,” he said.
The declaration would authorize the emergency manager to implement certain plans and procedures, Scherschligt said. “We can do what is needed to help out, but also provide other powers as needed,” he said.
Scherschligt provided an update on the work of his office in dealing with COVID-19 planning and issues. Chief Deputy Emergency Manager Erin Hacecky also attended the meeting.
“We’ve activated our EOC (emergency operations center) and have raised our operating to a Level 2, which is partial staffing,” he said. “Right now, it’s Erin and myself. We have a noon meeting every day (with task force members) that include webinars.”
Hacecky brings a background in infection control, which has proven valuable in dealing with COVID-19, Scherschligt said.
As of noon Tuesday, Yankton County had not reported any cases of positive tests for the coronavirus which results in COVID-19, he said. South Dakota had 11 cases of persons testing positive for the virus, 551 who tested negative and 35 pending cases. South Dakota had recorded one death.
Scherschligt emphasized the importance of avoiding contact with others in fighting the coronavirus.
“I’m hoping people follow measures like distancing, of staying home. It will help prevent (the disease) or spreading it,” he said. “The only time you should go out is for food and medicine.”
Scherschligt recommended working at home in order to avoid contact. If it’s not possible for a particular job, he encouraged employers to ensure the proper precautions are taken in the workplace.
He urged ill persons to remain at home. All persons should use hygiene measures such as scrubbing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
In a separate measure, Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he wanted to take the emergency resolution a step further by setting up a county board of health.
He noted the Yankton City Commission took the action Monday, and the establishment of a county board would cover the smaller towns, rural areas and Lewis and Clark Lake area which don’t fall under the city’s board.
“The city doesn’t have authority in those (geographic) areas,” he said. “As things stand now, it’s too piecemeal.”
Drawing on his military background, Klimisch referred to his preference for a “unity of command” in coordinating efforts with the city. The commissioners should act immediately on a county health board rather than wait until its next meeting, he added.
He felt a particular sense of urgency after hearing Avera Sacred Heart Hospital CEO Doug Ekeren’s presentation Monday to the Yankton City Commission.
“I would rather act now than two weeks from now, when we may find ourselves saying, ‘If we had only done this’ or ‘If we had only done that,’” Klimisch said.
Commissioner Gary Swensen showed interest in a county health board, along with concerns about delaying action.
However, Commission Chairwoman Cheri Loest called for stepping back and looking at the proposal in its entirety. The health board’s authority and actions aren’t limited to COVID-19, she said.
“This isn’t just about medical issues. And one county health officer would have broad powers,” she said. “How many counties have this kind of board? What is the pay? Is it full-time or part-time? What is the authority? What are the terms (of office)? Can we disband this board if we don’t like its actions? Who takes these actions now for us?”
In addition, the county hasn’t budgeted anything for such a board in 2020, Loest said. Also, the county health board could become an ongoing expense.
Klimisch responded the commission could put a time limit on the board and its members.
Citing his study of statutes, Commissioner Joe Healy questioned whether the proposed county health board would even deal with COVID-19 or other health issues.
“I don’t think it would deal with a pandemic,” he said. “It would be other point-of-source things. It would (handle) more nuisance types of things rather than a pandemic.”
As part of the overall issue, the commissioners and Scherschligt discussed health-related workplace issues such as protecting workers from the virus and handling personnel matters such as employees who needed to miss work because or illness or a quarantine.
Scherschligt noted the 211 phone line for seeking information on public services has received about 100 phone calls from Yankton County, the third-highest number in South Dakota.
In the end, the commission approved the emergency resolution but tabled any action on a county health board until a future meeting.
Scherschligt said he would continue working to inform the commissioners and general public.
“Everything is changing constantly,” he said.
In other action:
• The Yankton County Government Center will remain open for now during the pandemic, but residents are encouraged to conduct business by phone and email as much as possible to reduce contact among employees and the public.
• The commission declared Good Friday (April 10) as a holiday in terms of employees receiving time off and in the operation of county services.
• Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek received authorization to advertise for bids on work on four James River bridges — Stone Church, Jamesville, Johnson and Fleeg’s — that qualified for a grant covering 100% of the costs for any work completed within 180 days. Sedlacek said the current estimates indicate costs of about $550,000.
• Sedlacek received authorization to advertise for bids for the overlay of the Highway 52 bike path, covering a two-mile stretch between Chalkstone Hill and the Fish Hatchery. The project involves a 2-inch asphalt mat and concrete approaches. The project qualifies for an 80/20 match under a grant, which means the county would pick up about $38,000 and the other entities covering the remaining $129,000.
• The county health insurance premiums could rise 21% – from the current $770,000 to a possible $960,000 — because of the past two years with major claims. An effort will be made to secure more bids in order to reduce the cost.
In post-meeting comments, Loest noted the $190,000 increase would consume about half of the county’s $400,000 contingency fund.
• The commissioner chose Paul Harens and Doug Hevle as the new members on the Yankton County Planning Commission from among nine applicants. The two new members will take office April 1.
• The ambulance task force has wrapped up its work, and its recommendation will be presented at the next commission meeting.
• The commissioners decided against scheduling additional meetings during months with five Tuesdays, instead waiting to schedule a special meeting as needed. Klimisch had proposed adding the extra meetings rather than allow an extended period between each meeting.
• Swensen gave a presentation on the new Vietnam Veterans Day, including a profile of the eight Yankton County veterans who died or remain missing from the war.
• The commissioners entered executive session to discuss litigation.
