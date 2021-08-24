The Yankton Area Banquet has announced the return of group dining. After 13 months of providing its guests with “meals to go,” the Banquet will resume sit-down dining in Pilgrim Hall at Yankton’s United Church of Christ (UCC), located at Fifth and Walnut, starting Thursday Sept. 2. Serving start time will be 6 p.m. on Thursday evenings only.
The “meals to go” program will be discontinued on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.