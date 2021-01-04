ASHH Welcomes First Baby Of 2021

The first baby born at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) in 2021 arrived at 2:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Sawyer Annis, weighing seven pounds, 15.5 ounces, is the daughter of Ryan and Devan Annis of Yankton. She joins siblings Ariya, Kinsey and Rylan.
In 2020, there were 467 babies born at ASHH.
The most popular names for girls were Grace (4), Addison (3), Cora (3) and Ruth (3).
The most popular names for boys were Carter (4), Noah (4) and Oliver (4). Three boys were given each of the following names: Aiden, Caleb, Henry, Jackson, James, Landon, Logan, Maverick and Roman.
Due to the COVID pandemic, it was a challenging year for the ASHH Women’s Center.
However, there was at least one silver lining reported by some parents.
Visitation restrictions to protect the baby, mother and caregivers allowed only one support person with the mother during her stay at the hospital. While this prevented the usual friend and family visitations that often accompany a birth, it led to parents observing that they enjoyed the increased and uninterrupted bonding time with their child.
