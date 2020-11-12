Mass COVIDTesting Event Set For Yankton

South Dakota’s Department of Health (DOH) is offering the Yankton area a chance to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections with a mass testing event.
Mass testing is one of the tools used by the DOH to target COVID-19 hot spots and lower infection rates.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, from noon-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in the Yankton Mall parking lot, located at 2102 Broadway Ave.
The events are free and open to the public, but to guarantee receiving a test, participants are asked to preregister online for an assigned timeslot. Individuals without appointments will only be tested if time slots are not full. After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site.
For those without access to a computer, Yankton County OEM will have computers available to register and print the test voucher. The computers are located in the Commission Chambers of the Yankton County Government Center at 321 3rd St. in Yankton, and will be available for use Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We’ve got the big surge numbers going on right now in our region,” Paul Scherschligt, manager at Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) told the Press & Dakotan. “The goal of the mass testing is to identify people who are asymptomatic, but yet they are positive with COVID.”
Identifying and quarantining asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 can reduce the infection rate in an area, he said.
“I feel fine. I don’t feel sick, but I could have it, and I could be spreading it around,” Scherschligt said. “So the idea is to find out and tell me if I am. If I’m not, I’m good to go.”
The testing will be conducted as a drive-through event, he said.
“You drive in and they hand you the test, “Scherschligt said. “You don’t even have to get out of your vehicle.”
The National Guard will be at the mall managing the event for the DOH, he said.
“This is a self-test,” Scherschligt added. “They will hand you the material; you will swab your nose yourself; and they will witness that to make sure you’re doing it right. Then, you put it in a container.”
The tests are packaged with each participant’s pre-printed voucher and sent to the lab, he said. Test results will take 3-5 days and can be viewed online.
“The big thing is to get signed up and go get the testing done,” Scherschligt said. “That could make a huge impact on our spread rate. Our numbers keep going up. We could slow it down and stop the surge.”
Also, this is open to the region, he said.
“Say you’re from Bon Homme, Clay County or from Hutchison County,” Scherschligt said. “You could come down here and get this test. It isn’t just for Yankton County residents.”
———
For more information on call the South Dakota DOH at 800-997-2880 or Yankton OEM: 605-668-5289.
For testing times and locations, visit, https://covid.sd.gov/testing.aspx .
To register for a mass testing event, visit, https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ .
