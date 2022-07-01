VERMILLION — The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) have begun the process of revising its transfer policy to improve students’ ability to seamlessly move their earned credits between the state’s public universities and technical colleges. The efforts to revise the existing policy stems from the BOR’s newly adopted strategic plan objective of increasing transfer enrollment through improved access.
“The overall goal of these proposed changes is to make our transfer policies and guideline more student- centered,” said South Dakota BOR System Vice President for Academic Policy and Planning Dr. Janice Minder.
The review and reconstruction of the current transfer policies have been in process over the past several months. A subcommittee of campus representatives from South Dakota university registrars, enrollment services, academic affairs, and enrollment offices collaborated on these changes.
The policy revisions include credit hours earned through the South Dakota Regental system, external accredited universities or colleges, and non-accredited universities or colleges. Also included in the proposed revisions is the prior learning and validated credit policy transfer, which reflects test scores or military experience.
“Right now, transferring within our Regental system is pretty accessible, but we needed to expand the conversation,” said South Dakota BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “By identifying a strategic partnership with the Board of Technical Education, we can continue improving higher education opportunities in our state.”
The June Board of Regents meeting was the first reading for the proposed seamless transfer of credit policy. Additional stakeholder meetings will take place in July, and a second and final reading will occur during the August Board of Regents meeting in Yankton.
To access the revised policy, visit sdbor.edu.
