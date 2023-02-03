You’re invited to celebrate the Yankton Community Library’s (YCL) 50th year at 515 Walnut, on Friday, Feb. 10, from 2-4 p.m.
On Feb. 10, 1973, the community gathered for a celebratory ribbon cutting of the new library location on 515 Walnut Street. In honor of this landmark anniversary, the YCL staff is asking all library users, supporters and staff to gather together to reminisce about the last 50 years and to dream about all that can happen in the next half century.
