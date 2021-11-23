WAGNER — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) held a public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to discuss the proposed project to reconstruct S.D. Highway 46 through the city of Wagner.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and gather input from the public. Based on requests from the public, the opportunity to present written comments will be extended to Nov. 30, 2021.
Comment sheets, online comment forms and additional information on the overall project can be found at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1561. Paper copies of the comment form can also be found at Wagner City Hall, located at 60 Main Ave. S., Wagner, SD 57380 or the Mitchell Area DOT office, 1300 S. Ohlman St., Mitchell, SD 57301.
For more information, contact Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, at 605-995-3340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.