CASES DISPOSED: MAY 6-12, 2023
Anthony Floyd Brasel, 1409 Willowdale Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed-motion by court (including for no probable cause).
Shakasia Mary Cain, 416 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $78.50; No drivers license; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended 30 days.
Patrick Hauge, Watertown; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; No drivers license; Dismissed by prosecutor; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Dustin Domenico, 1008 Picotte, Apt. 7, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Benjamin Richard Hajek, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Marcia Lynn Kennedy, 803 Cedar St., Yankton; Starting, stopping or turning signals; $132.50.
Tyler Ivan Van Buren, Mission Hill; Unlawful possession small game/fish; $157.50.
Keeley Ann Hedges, 719 ½ Capitol Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jesus Irineo Villagomez III, 704 E 17th St., Yankton; No drivers license; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Abrianna White, Niobrara, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; $671.50; Jail sentence of 180 days with 150 days suspended.; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information.
Tamara J. Burbach, Wynot, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Corbin Marcus McNatt, 1117 W 10th St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Yovana Abigail Terrones, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Livan Garcia Rodriguez, Houston, Texas; Overweight on axle; $215.50.
Jonathan Wyatt Crlstedt, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alyssa Lee Holm, Sioux Falls; Following too closely; $132.50.
Adam Justin Denney, homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $186.93; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
April Ann Villagomez, 1409 Meadowview Rd., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Joslyn Jade Snoozy, 416 Douglas Ave., Apt. B, Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 2 days’ credit; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Brice Allen Decory, Niobrara, Neb.; Petty theft – 1st degree-more $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Caleb Zachary Pruitt, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
James Arther Kotalik, 206 West 10th Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
David Lynn Peais, 101 Abby Ave., Yankton’ Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.; No drivers license; $132.50.
Girhord Harder, Schanzenfeld, Man.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jacob Murray Westergaard, 215 W. 3rd St., Suite C., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended 30 days.
Wade Ulmont Sargent, 1521 Walnut, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Steven Douglas Paulus, 807 West St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended and 5 days’ credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Maveric Dugan Smith, Utica; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Linda M. Schumacher, Crofton, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Billy Jo Powell, Chatham, Va.; Overweight on axle; $244.50.
Sutton James Arend, Emery; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jonathan Wyatt Carlstedt, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Speeding on other raodways; $97.50.
Angela M. Potts, Hartington, Neb.; Oby traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
Emily Ann Watson, Tyndall; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Randal Rockford Morris, 2511 E. Hwy 50, Apt. 3, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $150.00; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days credit; Disobey judicial process; $150.00; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance I schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by information.
Phillip D. Stahl, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Dom abuse – violation of conditional bond; $420.00; Jail sentence of 90 days with 90 days suspended; Dom abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Cory Russell Vrooman, 2900 Douglas Ave., Lot 406, Yankton; Poss marijuana ½ lb less than one pound; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 4 years probation; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist ½ lb less 1 lb marj; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss wi/intent dist ½ lb less 1 lb marj; Recharged by information; Poss marijuana ½ lb less than one pound; Recharged by information; Dist/poss w/intent dist 1 lb or more marj; Recharged by information; Possess one to ten pounds marijuana; Recharged by information; Possess one to ten pounds marijuana; Recharged by information; Dist/poss w/intent dist 1 lb or more marj; Recharged by information.
Gracie Rae Thurman, 305 Golf Lane, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Joseph Allan Steiner, 2500 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kristina Leona Uhrich, 1203 Meadow View Road, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $204.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 3 years probation; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended and 15 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.
Alyssa Nicole Ogstad, Tabor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Nathan Gerald Devries, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Terrence Dubois Stinson, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Cory Russell Vrooman, 2900 Douglas Ave., Lot 406, Yankton; Forgery; $2,203.24; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 4 years’ probation; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Johnathan Corbett, 500 E 12th St., Yankton; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; $1,283.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 15 years suspended; 4 years’ probation; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; Recharged by complaint/petition; Dom abuse aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse – kidnapping – 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse – kidnapping – 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; Recharged by indictment.
Jeremy Jones, Tecumseh, Neb.; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; 3 years probation; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Shemaka Monet Elliott, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Lance Gregory Ryken, 2801 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Calvin Robert Ironshell, Junior, St. Francis; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tyler Jeffrey McClain, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cameron Waine Rawls, 108 Sid St., Yankton; Fail to give accurate information for registration; $132.50.
Shaina Nicole Wilson, 802 E 13th St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Stephanie Amanda Schurman, 804 W 4th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Refusal to surrender license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Refusal to surrender license; Recharged by information.
Scott David Swanson, Utica; Dom abuse aggravated assault – strangulation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyson Lee Hauck, 1003 Memory Lane, Apt. B12, Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $600.00; Jail sentence of 60 days with 30 days suspended and credit for 30 days; Dom abuse aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint/petition; Dom abuse aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by information; Dom abuse aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by information.
Andrew Joseph Felber, Tabor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Shaina Nicole Wilson, 802 E 13th St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Recharged by indictment.
Deborah Ann Hillberg, Mission Hill; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Nina S. Meredith, Wausa, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Roxanne Ellinger, Lesterville; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Cassandra Marie Promes, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Yankton; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Lacey Danielle Kruse, 1012 Pine St., Yankton; No drivers license; $132.50.
Becky Sue Larson, Tabor; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Denver Thomas O’Donnell, 2503 Abbott Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Timothy Lee Jensen, Volin; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
