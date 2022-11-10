County Completes Canvass Of Election

The Yankton County Commission has done its duty with regard to the general election.
During a brief special meeting Thursday, the board voted 4-0 to canvass the results of Tuesday’s election.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 10:06 pm
The Yankton County Commission has done its duty with regard to the general election.
During a brief special meeting Thursday, the board voted 4-0 to canvass the results of Tuesday’s election.
Commission chairman Joseph Healy was absent during the meeting.
Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem told commissioners and a small audience that Election Night was a smooth affair.
“The election went really well,” she said. “My counting machine was perfect. Everything went smoothly.”
She also acknowledged those who made a smooth Election Night a possibility.
“I just want to thank you to my poll workers,” she said. “They did a great job, and my staff, throughout the whole process of the election.”
No commissioners had comments on the results.
Hojem said the only unusual item was a provisional ballot.
“They couldn’t find the individual in the poll tab, so we had her do a provisional ballot,” she said. “After investigating (Wednesday), she was registered under a different name. She did get to vote and we counted the ballot.”
Opportunities for public comment were offered but no one from the audience took advantage.
The state is scheduled to canvass the results submitted by the counties on Nov. 15.
Currently, two races in Yankton County — the County Commission race and District 18 race —are listed by the Secretary of State’s website as having the potential for a recount due to close results. A petition for a recount would have to be lodged by a candidate within three days of the state canvass.
No candidates in the Yankton County races have expressed a desire to contest the result of their election so far.
