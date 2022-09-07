100 Years Ago
Friday, September 8, 1922
• Lieutenant John J. Turner, regular army instructor of the National Guard in South Dakota, will be in Yankton next Tuesday for inspection, observation and training, according to an order received from his office today by officers of Battery E, 147th Field Artillery.
• Mission Hill’s new water tower is a landmark, and if an electric light is placed on top, as the Gayville tower has, it will put this place on the map for travelers who may wander this way at night. When the pipeline is completed with Yankton, this idea may become a reality. The tower and tank are all ready, but as only a part of the pump has been shipped the new water system is not yet in actual operation.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 8, 1947
• Yankton school students who last week equipped themselves with the customary pencils and tablets and other variety of school supplies were today breaking in the paths which will lead to classroom activities for another term. Public schools opened this morning at the usual hours, and up to noon there had been no comment from Supt. C.A. Beaver’s office regarding the shortening of school hours due to the excessive heat.
• George B. German and Harry Speece of radio station WNAX are attending the Spencer, Iowa, county fair this week. Mrs. Speece is on vacation, visiting at the home of her father in Des Moines, Iowa.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 8, 1972
• When Yankton Buck assistant football coach Jim Miner spent the 1971 season teaching in England, he couldn’t keep the American game dormant in his thinking so he organized an American football program in his school. He didn’t have much success in finding opposition for his enthusiastic team, however. Miner taught in a girl’s school.
• Rep. Frank Denholm, D-S.D., Thursday announced that a grant of $10,180 has been awarded to the city of Wakonda by the Environmental Protection Agency. Denholm said the money was awarded for the construction of waste water treatment facilities.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 8, 1997
• The hungry University of South Dakota Coyotes, still stinging from last season’s late season collapse, rolled over the outclassed Wayne State College Wildcats 59-0 in a season opener for both teams in Wayne Saturday night.
• Worshippers attending First United Methodist Church’s new contemporary service Sunday probably came for a number of reasons. The Rev. Dean Trapp, pastor of UMC, said the larger-than-expected group could be attributed to the resurgence of Christian music or invitations to those seeking a new church home. But he also knows many were there because of spiritual hunger and a need for a more relaxed style of worship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.