Knox County Board Fields Questions About Future Water Supply
Courtesy Image

CENTER, Neb. — The Knox County Board of Supervisors is studying the future of water supplies amid growing demand.

The supervisors (county commission) received a presentation on the issue during Thursday’s regular meeting, according to Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.