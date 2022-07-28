Knox County Board Fields Questions About Future Water Supply

CENTER, Neb. — The Knox County Board of Supervisors is studying the future of water supplies amid growing demand.
The supervisors (county commission) received a presentation on the issue during Thursday’s regular meeting, according to Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer.
“The concern of water demand happened at a previous board meeting when the board was taking action on an addition to a campground subdivision in the (Lewis and Clark) lake area,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
“Three ladies voiced their concern about the increasing development in the lake area where more water usage would take place. The board also wanted to learn more, so that was why the forum was held, both for the board’s questions and the public’s questions.”
Supervisor Marty O’Connor, who represents the Crofton, Nebraska, area, presented information and conducted the forum, Fischer said. The board took no action on the matter, she said.
Representatives of the Cedar-Knox Rural Water System answered questions, Fischer said. The meeting was moved from the supervisors’ meeting room to the courtroom to accommodate the large audience.
The questions focused on various topics, Fischer said. The subjects included:
• the proposed $32 million project that includes drilling new wells and updating the water plant that was built in the 1970s;
• updating some of the water lines/pipes to higher capacity in some areas;
• the options they have researched using water from Yankton, the lake and other sources.
• growing sedimentation in Lewis and Clark Lake,
“Test wells have been drilled in areas such as near Aten, Lindy and now in Dolphin Township here in Nebraska,” Fischer said. “Concerned citizens asked about the effect on water demand with more development, future use and quantity for domestic and agriculture use, and what options there are.”
Cedar-Knox Rural Water System is overseen by the Lewis and Clark Natural Resources District (NRD), Fischer noted.
“A public meeting will be scheduled for possibly December in Crofton to give more information after more test well drilling has been done,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.