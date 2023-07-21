WAGNER — Accidents usually don’t happen at convenient times and places.
From car accidents to farm injuries, the staff at Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera (WCMH-A) must be ready for trauma cases at a moment’s notice.
This week, the staff received trauma training at their facility, which serves a large area of south-central South Dakota and north-central Nebraska.
Dr, Michael Person with Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls provided instruction at the Wagner session. All South Dakota hospitals receive the training on a rotational basis with grants from the state Department of Health.
This course is provided by the American College Surgeons Committee on Trauma. Avera McKennan is assisting with the WCMH-A course.
According to co-trauma coordinator Courtney Hanson, a Rural Trauma Team Development course is taught to help local facilities build successful trauma teams.
“The goal of the course is to improve communication, improve the facility’s performance improvement process, and prepare the rural facility for appropriate care of the injured patient,” she said. “The training also includes education on how to rapidly identify and treat life-threatening injuries.”
This kind of training can only improve the service and care provided by the Wagner facility, added Ilene Jansen, co-trauma coordinator.
“In any program, there is always or should always be adjustments and improvements, and the staff of WCMH-A recognize this and strives to make it happen to make our care and trauma program the very best it can be.”
Wagner WCMH-A CEO Bryan Slaba praised the training. “The current training program is very well designed and is already reaching out to a large audience so my continued support of the program isn’t necessary,” he said.
That outreach is vital, Person said.
“Our hospitals can see any number of injuries, from farm accidents to heart attacks and stroke,” he said. “When a trauma happens, or serious physical injury, we want to act fast and make sure everyone has the training to care for a trauma.”
Those cases aren’t limited to the Charles Mix County community’s 1,500 residents. Wagner serves as a regional trade center, and the town also receives travelers on state highways and recreationists on the nearby Missouri River.
The trauma training recognizes the long distances in many rural areas for reaching a larger regional center, Person said. Those patients often need immediate treatment at the local hospital or other facility, he added.
In many cases, smaller hospitals may employ fewer staff members, he noted.
“This course is geared toward hospitals and the care of the injured patient in a resource limited environment, utilizing the staff and providers available,” he said.
This course focuses on severely injured patients, Person said.
“Trauma can impact all ages, and there is information on the extremes of ages for injury management,” he said.
Most trauma falls into two major categories by age, he said. Falls are predominant for the elderly, with motor vehicle accidents the most common trauma for the young.
This week’s session included specialized treatment cases, Person said.
“A brief portion of the training is on management of the severely injured pregnant patient,” he said.
Charles Mix County, which includes Wagner, has a large number of residents on both ends of the age spectrum.
According to the U.S. Census, the county had 9,373 residents as of April 1, 2020, up from the 9,129 residents on April 1, 2010. In terms of age, children under 5 accounted for 8.1% of the population, while those under age 18 accounted for 31%. Persons 65 and older accounted for 18.6%.
“The rural areas are well known to have a higher percentage of elderly population in comparison to urban areas,” Person said.
The trauma course recognizes the many different members of the response team, the doctor said.
“This training is not only for the physicians and nurses but (also) the broader employee group, as we know our rural centers sometimes may only have a few staff working,” he said.
“If you have three patients come at once into the emergency room, we want to make sure the team knows how to help with transport and other items.”
The course does include content for other first responders, such as emergency medical technicians (EMTs), Person said.
“This course does include pre-hospital personnel in training. However, it is focused primarily on in-hospital emergency care,” he added.
The Wagner facility has recognized the importance of trauma services for a rural community, Person said.
“Wagner Community Memorial Hospital provides excellent care for their surrounding community,” he said. “(They treat) the severely injured patient and represent the Avera footprint well. The medical leadership, especially Dr. (Tianna) Smith, has led a superior effort in the development of a local respected trauma facility.”
With improved technology, WCMH-A and other rural hospitals are making greater use of telemedicine to connect trauma cases to professionals in larger communities, Person said.
“Telemedicine can assist in the management of an emergency and arranging transfer of severely injured patients,” he said. “When you aren’t at a trauma center, there is also great comfort in having an extra set of eyes and ears.”
The issue of rural trauma has drawn national attention, with a major media network showing interest in the Wagner session.
Person sees the issue gaining increased attention, even in urban areas.
“National media coverage has increased around the topic of rural trauma secondary to an increased awareness of the elevated mortality rate for the rural patient,” he said.
“We work with media on being able to cover this important topic whenever possible.”
Hanson said the outreach program can help many communities.
“Every single trauma program in the state can benefit from this training course as well as those rural areas in other states,” she said. “It is a statewide training course that is offered all over our country. Every trauma program in the U.S. should come together and share their experiences in order to improve patient outcomes.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.