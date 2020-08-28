SANTEE, Neb. — The Santee Sioux Nation has recorded a dramatic spike in COVID-19, prompting tribal officials to conduct testing Saturday (Aug. 29).
As of Friday, there were 17 known active COVID cases on the Santee Sioux reservation in northern Knox County, Neb., according to Public Health Director Phil Jaquith.
In addition, more than 70 close contacts have been identified and have been asked to quarantine, Jaquith said on a Facebook post. Persons who have been in close contact with an individual known to be positive COVID is asked to quarantine for 14 days and notify the Santee Health Center nursing Staff.
In response, the testing will be conducted Saturday on the east side of the Santee Health Center. The testing will only be for symptomatic persons. The testing will be by appointment only. Appointments must be made by 11 a.m. Saturday at (402) 857-2300.
There will be no other clinic services or testing provided other than COVID-19 testing Saturday.
The test will be a nasal swab. All positive results will be reported to the individual by phone on Saturday. If a test is negative, the person will not be notified.
The Santee Health Center will continue daily COVID-19 testing Tuesday (Sept. 1) in cooperation with the state health department. The center will conduct a mass testing day for anyone interested, with more information forthcoming.
For more information, follow the Santee Sioux Nation page on Facebook.
