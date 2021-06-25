The Yankton City Commission is set to hold an extended work session discussion Monday on the 2022 budget.
The work session will also discuss the city’s Capital Improvements Plan and how to spend American Recovery funds.
No official action will be taken during the work session and it will continue after the end of the regular commission meeting if it is felt there is more discussion needed. The budget meeting is open to the public.
Following the work session, the regular meeting will see discussions on medical marijuana fees and changes to the city’s personnel manual pertaining to medical marijuana use.
The commission will also discuss kennel licensing fees, Marne Creek/Auld Brokaw Trail repairs and an annexation request.
The work session is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at RTEC with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
