Yankton Man Pleads No Contest In Hostage Case

A Yankton man involved in a hostage situation earlier this year has pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal.
Ricky German appeared Thursday in First Circuit Court. He had earlier pleaded not guilty to eight charges but changed to his no contest plea on the aggravated assault charge, a Class 3 felony.
German also admitted to a prior felony, with the habitual offender status increasing the charge to a Class 2 felony. As a result, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.
As part of the plea, the prosecution dismissed seven other charges, including kidnapping.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering found a factual basis for the plea. She accepted the no contest plea and found German guilty on the one charge.
She set an Oct. 10 sentencing date in Yankton County.
During Thursday’s hearing, the defense requested the lifting of one of the two “no contact” orders against German.
Gering approved lifting the “no contact” order with one party who is not invoking her Marsy’s Law right as a crime victim. However, the order remains in place forbidding him from contacting the other victim.
During Thursday’s hearings, the parties also discussed German’s possible drug treatment options. Gering refused to allow the use of Stepping Stones in Mitchell, which she said was an unsecure facility and unsuitable for German, given his charges and criminal history.
Besides the Yankton County charges, German also faces charges in Charles Mix and Clay counties. Those cases are also being handled at the same time and considered as part of the court scheduling process.
This is a developing story. Read Friday’s Press & Dakotan for more information, and also follow the story online and on social media.
