Avera is temporarily changing its clinic practices in order to protect patients and employees, and conserve resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Patients may have more appointments scheduled as virtual visits instead of in-person visits, unless the need is urgent or emergent. Virtual visits are face-to-face visits via smartphone, tablet or computer. If any medications are needed, these can be prescribed via the virtual visit. Outreach visits may be done via virtual visits as well. As Avera increases its capacity for virtual visits, more and more providers across the Avera system will be providing them.
“We are grateful to have technology in place to allow care to take place virtually, when possible, during the COVID-19 crisis. We are continually adding to the number of our providers who are set up to offer virtual care,” said Kevin Post, DO, Chief Medical Officer for Avera Medical Group.
Adult annual wellness visits are being postponed or scheduled for a later date. Avera is continuing to schedule well-child visits for children under age 2 because it’s important for children to stay up-to-date with their immunizations.
Clinics are separating care by timeframe or location to isolate patients with possible illness due to COVID-19 from patients who do not have symptoms of the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever over 100 degrees, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who feels they may have this virus are asked to call their clinic or 1-877-AT-AVERA (1-877-282-8372) first before visiting the clinic in person.
Patients with upper respiratory symptoms who are going to be seen in a clinic are asked to report these symptoms in advance by phone. Not reporting these symptoms puts health care workers at risk. If exposed, they may need to be in isolation and are unable to care for patients for weeks. In Minnesota for example, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that one in five COVID-19 cases are health care workers. “We are counting on our patients to help us keep these workers safe,” Post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.