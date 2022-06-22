100 Years
Friday, June 23, 1922
• The heavy whistle of the government snagboat Mandan sounding off the port of Yankton shortly after 8 o’clock last evening brought a crowd of motorists and pedestrians, out in the warm evening, to the water’s edge. Capt. W.I. Maulding invited the visitors to look over the ship, and they swarmed aboard, and for an hour or more every deck was full. Several hundred men, women and children inspected the various points of this big mobile working government hotel.
• A.L. Hess turned a gale of wind loose in the Hess theatre today when he started a new fan to revolving. In a very short time the building had been cooled off very perceptibly.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 23, 1947
• Jim Albracht of Meadow Grove is the new assistant county agent in the Cedar county Extension office in Hartington. Mr. Albracht has been attending the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture at Lincoln and he will go back this fall and finish work on his degree.
• Earl Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur W. Johnson of 224 West First street here, has been visiting in Yankton for the past week and left today for New York City from where he will sail for Norway. Johnson, who has just completed his junior year at the University of Minnesota, has been selected one of 250 students in the United States for study abroad this summer, and he will enroll at the University of Oslo for a six weeks ‘course in Norwegian culture, language and foreign trade.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 23, 1972
• Yankton will bid for designation as a “historic City”, plan for a grand costume ball and seek location here for a state park as preparatory steps for the big city 1976 Bicentennial celebration.
• The Yankton picnic was held in South Gate Park, California, June 11 with about 300 people attending. Many from California traveled quite a distance, as well as those registered from Nevada, Iowa and South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 23, 1997
• Aesli Grandi was crowned Czech Days Queen Saturday evening, beginning a year’s reign leading to next year’s 50th anniversary of the celebration.
• Whirling disease, which has ravaged trout populations in some western states, has not yet been detected in South Dakota, a state Game, Fish and Parks official says. Whirling disease is spread by a microscopic parasite and is carried by a common aquatic worm, the tubifex worm. After the spore is released by the worm, it attacks the cartilage of the fish, causing deformed skulls, black tails and the pronounced whirling motion for which the disease is named.
