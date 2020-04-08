Restore Church Plans Drive-In Style Service

At the Yankton Mall parking lot on Easter, Pastor Jeff Mueller of Restore Church plans to deliver a resurrection message, in hopes to lift the spirits of Yankton.
The church plans a drive-in service similar to what some churches have been adopting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Drive-In style service will be at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday. Restore Church has partnered with KYNT 1450 AM to broadcast the service to car radios at the mall parking lot and radios all over the area.
“Our plans for Easter have been ever-changing,” he said. “At first we were optimistic that things would pass quickly enough for us to have regular services. That changed. Then we thought we’d do a streaming service in house churches where people were gathering together and praying, fellowshipping in groups of ten or less while studying their Bibles and watching our live-streamed service together. And finally, when we had a confirmed case in Yankton, we disbanded our house churches to further encourage social distancing.”
Restore Church continues to adapt to an entirely new form of ministry where they meet people where they are in life without actually being able to meet people where they are. That’s at the heart of Restore: to restore lost, hurt and broken souls across the street and around the world.
“In reality, there are some very difficult aspects of running a church with the coronavirus situation, but there are some surprising blessings too,” he said. “Please note, I say this with all due respect to those who have passed and are struggling because of this, but I love to point out the blessing among the burdens we face. I think Jesus expects Christians to do that. All that being said, there are some blessings amidst the chaos. One area of blessing is getting better and more efficient at ministering to people outside of church, where they are at in life. This virus is forcing us to become a more effective church, and we are so grateful to be able to be blessed and be a blessing to others in creative ways.”
One of the areas of being more effective is “having church” in a drive-in style. This allows the participants to be together and still practice social distancing.
Weather permitting, Sunday’s event will feature the worship band and Pastor Mueller on a large flatbed trailer. Everyone is invited.
“In a time of stress and chaos, we couldn’t be more excited about this service,” Mueller said. “We hope to make this a very big, very special Easter celebration for everyone.”
