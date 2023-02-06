LINCOLN, Neb. — Even though mental health is key to overall health, the general lack of awareness about what to say or how to help family, loved ones, and neighbors keeps people from seeking treatment. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) is encouraging individuals to speak out about breaking the stigma of mental health to create a strong and supportive community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five adults experience mental health issues each year. Mental health is something that we need to talk about now more than ever. Approximately 80% of adults with depression reported some difficulty with work, home, or social activities because of their symptoms. With the support of a strong community, we can stop the stigma from driving people that are experiencing symptoms into silence; this silence oftentimes keeps those we love from seeking and receiving the help they need and deserve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.