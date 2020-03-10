PIERRE — With the start of March comes the celebration of Women’s History Month, which aims to bring forward and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women to the greater good.
In celebration of Women’s History Month, a delegation of women appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem is kicking off a celebratory campaign, called “Her Vote. Her Voice.” which aims to celebrate and commemorate 100 years of women’s right to vote.
“This year marks a century since women received the right to vote in South Dakota,” said Noem. “As we recognize this significant mile marker, it’s important to highlight the path suffragists had to walk in order to secure this right for women in our country. When we understand our history, we become more grateful for the rights we have and the liberties we enjoy.”
The “Her Vote. Her Voice.” campaign kicks off in March and will continue throughout 2020 through a series of speaking events, conferences, fundraising events, community engagements, public displays, and museum exhibits.
Signature events will be held on Aug. 18, 2020, to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, and on Aug. 26, 2020, to commemorate the date in 1920 when it was officially signed into law.
“It’s as important to celebrate women’s suffrage today in 2020 as it was in 1920,” said Patricia Miller, chair of the Her Vote. Her Voice. Women’s Vote Centennial Delegation. “Earning the right to vote wasn’t and still isn’t just about politics. It’s about taking one’s rightful place in society by speaking up to shape the policies, beliefs and culture of the communities around us. It’s through the vote that our voices are heard.”
The campaign is a collaboration with the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, which is working to raise $1 million in conjunction with the Governor’s delegation to preserve women’s history. A portion of the money raised will support a call by the Historical Society to request South Dakota women’s artifacts from those prominent in key historical events and experiences.
“The work it took for women to earn the right to vote is unimaginable, and it took hundreds, if not thousands, all in lock-step, protesting, writing letters, campaigning, getting pushback and, at times, sharp criticism,” said Tracy Saathoff, co-chair of the delegation. “It’s amazing the grit and fortitude these women had to soldier on and earn the vote, and my hope is that through this campaign and the call for artifacts, we’ll be able to preserve their work and their voices for generations to come.”
For more information and continued details regarding the Her Vote. Her Voice. campaign and events, visit https://www.hervotehervoice.org.
The Her Vote. Her Voice. delegation was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to celebrate, commemorate and educate the public about the work of early suffragists and women’s contributions to the history of South Dakota.
