South Dakota Housing Development Authority, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will be hosting a public meeting to solicit comments on the drafts of the 2019 Annual Performance Report, the 2020 Annual Action Plan, and the 2020-2021 allocation plans for the HOME, Housing Tax Credit, Housing Opportunity Fund, Emergency Solutions Grants Program and the Housing Trust Fund programs.
The public meeting is an opportunity for the public to provide their comments, suggestions and changes to the draft plans. Final plans will be available by April 2020.
The public meeting on March 17, 2020, will be available via Skype for Business. Be sure to download the application onto your device in plenty of time prior to joining the meeting.
• Join by Phone: 844.773.7615
• Conference ID: 52561
• and Join by desktop or tablet: https://meet.sdhda.org/lorraine/y69wf57z
Persons interested in making comments may do so by appearing at the public meeting on March 17, 2020, or by sending written comments to SDHDA, attention Lorraine Polak, PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501, by fax (605) 773-5154 or emailing to Lorraine@sdhda.org.
All comments on the 2019 Consolidated Plan Annual Performance Report are due by March 20, 2020, at 5 p.m. Central Time.
All comments on the draft of the 2020 Annual Action Plan and the 2020-2021 allocation plans are due by April 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. Central Time.
Copies of the draft plans may be obtained without charge from SDHDA at PO Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501-1237, by calling (605) 773-3181 or by visiting SDHDA’s website at www.sdhda.org.
