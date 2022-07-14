SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two articles on proposed highway and bridge projects in the Yankton region.
Two major regional transportation projects are on the board for southeast South Dakota, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
One change calls for a months-long closure of a portion of Highway 46 in northern Yankton County. The other project, which launches in 2024, involves a new Platte-Winner bridge over the Missouri River in Charles Mix County.
The DOT announced this week that Highway 46 will be closed from the intersection with U.S. Highway 81 to the west side of Irene.
“Due to constructability issues with the traffic diversions, S.D. Highway 46 will be closed to through traffic on approximately Thursday, July 21, 2022,” a news release said. “This is a process change from previously released information.”
Because of the change, the DOT will hold a public meeting open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Irene Community Center. Area residents, business owners and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting.
The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.
At next Thursday’s meeting in Irene, representatives from SDDOT and Foothills Contracting will be available to answer questions, discuss the project and receive community input. Information will be available on the project schedule and process. A short presentation will be shared at 6 p.m.
The 12-mile section of Highway 46 will remain closed for months, according to SDDOT Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl of Yankton.
“When we close it sometime later next week or the week after that, it will remain closed to around November 1. That section won’t be available,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’ll have a detour set up with signs at Highway 81, directing people to Highway 18, over to Highway 18 and south through Viborg to Highway 46. We don’t normally use locally controlled roads. We try to stay with state highways because of the traffic volume and weight.”
A portion of the project has been moved up on the schedule, necessitating the detour, Rothschadl said.
“When we let this in the spring, we were expecting a two-year project with most of the work done in 2023,” he said. “The six box culverts, which are part of the project, one of the subcontractors wanted to start working on the process. He would come in here and start in the next week or two. To do the work, we would have to close the highway.”
Originally, plans called for closing the 12-mile segment for the better part of two years, Rothschadl said.
“When we let this (project), we figured Highway 46 would be closed all of this year and next year to get it done,” he said. “But the contractor got other work for this year, so he started later than we thought.”
An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles use Highway 46 each day, Rothschadl said. It provides a key east-west artery through southeast South Dakota and has become an important connection between Yankton and Sioux Falls for recreation, health care and other transportation.
Based on a neighboring experience, Rothschadl has seen the impact of an improved state highway in terms of travel volume and preference.
“Highway 46 has always been a very popular route. But since we got done with Highway 18, from Highway 81 to the interstate (29), that highway has become more popular because it has wider shoulders than before,” he said.
“People still use Highway 46, but now it’s split between the two (for traffic numbers) and is about a tie.”
The Highway 46 project is being completed in phases: Centerville to Beresford, Centerville to Irene, Highway 81 to Irene, and Beresford to the Iowa state line.
When completed, the project will include a full regrade, cutting most hills down to the valley, placing wider shoulders on the road, replacing bridges with two box culverts and installing another four box culverts.
“In 2024, we’ll put the final asphalt on it, which is a separate project,” he said.
The Highway 46 project will produce a road, formerly considered unsafe by many, that will be much more travel friendly, Rothschadl said.
“When this road is all done to Iowa, it’s going to be a very nice highway and a lot safer,” he said.
The other major SDDOT announcement came during Wednesday’s meeting in Mitchell for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) for 2023-26. The meeting, which was also livestreamed, was one of four across the state.
At the Mitchell gathering, SDDOT officials provided more details on replacement of the Platte-Winner bridge. With a length of 5,655 feet, the bridge is the longest in South Dakota and provides a major travel artery over the Missouri River.
The bridge spans the Missouri River west of Platte and connects S.D, Highway 44 for the eastern and western halves of South Dakota. The current Platte-Winner bridge will remain in operation during construction of the new one.
The new bridge represents an undertaking of historic proportions, according to Mitchell area engineer Jay Peppel.
“The Platte-Winner bridge will cost an estimated $168-170 million with letting set for fall 2024,” he said. “It’s a three-year project and will be the largest one ever let in South Dakota. The bridge will be built to the north side of the existing bridge.”
The current alignment of Highway 44 over the river has experienced numerous landslides, resulting in millions of dollars in repair and mitigation expenses since the bridge opened to traffic in 1966, according to the DOT.
The new Platte-Winner Bridge is expected to be built for a 100-year design life, the DOT said.
“Because of the importance of the S.D. 44 highway route, maintaining continuous traffic flow during construction will be a priority of SDDOT,” the department said. “It is anticipated that a new bridge will be built off the current alignment, and locating the most stable possible location will be a key consideration in project decision-making.”
The S.D. 44/Platte-Winner Bridge over the Missouri River is the centerpiece of a larger project study area that encompasses approximately 100 square miles in Gregory and Charles Mix counties, according to the DOT.
The S.D. 44 corridor runs east-west between the communities of Winner and Platte and is approximately 25 miles south of the Interstate 90 corridor at this project location.
The replacement project remains a high priority on the SDDOT schedule, Peppel said. “It’s hard to defer a $170 million project,” he added.
