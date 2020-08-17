The Friends of the Library (FOL) will be hosting a Pop Up Tent Sale on the front lawn of the Yankton Community Library, weather permitting, Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8-11 a.m. It is the same day as the City Wide Rummage Sale.
“We have so many books that have been donated in the past few months! Thus the need to do something while the weather is still nice,” says Sharon Ehrhart of the Friends of the Library.
The book sale consists of books strictly from donations, not from the library.
“We have a little bit of everything, from fiction to non-fiction,” says Ehrhart.
Prices for the books will remain the same as the January sale: $1 for hardcover; 50 cents for paperback.
Workers and customers should wear masks. The library’s hand sanitizer on a pedestal will be available. For easy accessibility, tents will be spread out. If possible, bring plastic bags for your books. If not, there will be some available.
The Friends of the Yankton Community Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to enhance the activities and goals of the Yankton Community Library. They use the money raised in many ways for the library. The FOL looks for needs and fills them. During meetings, the library director will present a “wish list” for the wants and needs of the library.
The Friends of the Library group purchases items to enhance the library experience. In the past, they’ve purchased such things as reading chairs, play kitchen in the children’s area, LEGOs, a bench in the hall, a printer for the library director’s office, and many other unique additions to the library.
All Friends members get a free book with purchase. You are asked to identify yourself as a member to get your free book when you make your purchases. Individual membership: $10 a year and can be paid at any book sale or in the library.
Visit “Friends of Yankton Community Library” Facebook page for upcoming book sales. The sale will be posted on the Library Facebook page, as well as the Yankton Garage Sale Facebook page.
Ehrhart said other sales are planned for Sept. 5 (8-11 a.m.) and Sept. 19 (8-11 a.m.).
