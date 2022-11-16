Accident Scene

Court documents that accompany the grand jury indictment of Joyce Ann Hawley of Burbank include this photo from inside a garage of emergency personnel at work in an adjoining yard. Joyce Ann Hawley of Burbank is alleged to have driven a vehicle through the garage and striking Elizabeth Williams, who was in the yard. Williams died of her injuries.

 Courtesy of Clay County Clerk of Courts

BURBANK — A Burbank woman was indicted by a Clay County grand jury Nov. 7 on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Ann Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.

