BURBANK — A Burbank woman was indicted by a Clay County grand jury Nov. 7 on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.
Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Ann Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.
Hawley, 59, is alleged to have driven a vehicle on July 8 through the garage of a home in Burbank, exiting into the back yard and striking Elizabeth Williams, 54, of Burbank.
Williams was flown to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, where she died of her injuries.
Count 1 of the grand jury indictment states that Hawley committed vehicular homicide by causing the death of a person while driving a vehicle in a negligent manner while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vehicular homicide is a Class 3 felony.
The second count of the indictment states that Hawley committed manslaughter in the second degree by recklessly killing a person in a manner that was not murder nor manslaughter in the first degree, nor excusable nor justifiable homicide.
Second degree manslaughter is a Class 4 felony.
The grand jury found, according to the third count of the indictment, that Hawley ingested methamphetamine which is a Class 5 felony.
Hawley’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety according to her arrest warrant. Conditions that accompany her release include:
• refraining from the use of alcohol or any drugs without a valid prescription
• personally appearing at all scheduled court appearances
• enrolling and complying with all conditions of the 24/7 program in the form of a drug patch.
• signing and executing a waiver of extradition back to South Dakota.
Hawley’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Clay County Courthouse.
Seth Klentz of the Clay County’s Public Defender’s Office has been appointed to represent Hawley in court.
