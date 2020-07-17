The Yankton County Commission will consider applications for preliminary engineering grants to address the county’s James River bridges during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will hear a budget request from the City of Yankton, quarterly reports from a number of county departments, an update on The Center and consider a handful of plats.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Limited seating is available in the commission chambers due to social distancing protocols; meeting will be streamed live on the County Commission’s Facebook page.
