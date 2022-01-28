SHS Alums Return To Share With Current Students

For Isaac Bahm, sharing doughnuts and juice with Sacred Heart School students became more than just breakfast.
Bahm was among roughly 70 Yankton High School students who graduated from the Catholic school (pre-K through eighth grade) and attended Friday’s “Alumni Mass.” As a kickoff to Catholic Schools Week, the former SHS students were invited back for Mass, breakfast and a short program.
While a number of SHS alumni mingled with middle school students, Bahm headed to the elementary school. For him, the moment provided both a fun and educational experience.
The youngsters soon issued him a challenge.
“Our conversation became about how many doughnuts we could eat. I said I could eat five, and some of them said they could eat over a billion. I told them I couldn’t beat that,” he said with a laugh.
For Bahm, the doughnut sharing brought back memories of his own time at SHS and the same conversations he likely held with alumni back then.
Similar stories were shared among the roughly 70 YHS students who spent Friday morning with their second “family.”
The Yankton School District wasn’t in session Friday because of teacher in-service. SHS Principal Laura Haberman said the Catholic school uses the opportunity to welcome back its young alumni.
“This is such a big event for us. We look forward to it every year,” she said. “It’s tremendous how many of these high school students show up when they have the day off from school rather than staying in bed.”
Three alumni — Caiden Ekroth, Isabelle Wintz and Will Pavlish — provided testimony about their faith and Sacred Heart School experience during Friday’s Mass. Those three, along with Bahm, spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the continuing impact of Sacred Heart School on their lives.
Ekroth’s mother teaches at Sacred Heart School, adding he enjoyed taking two classes from her while he was attending the Catholic school
“Even if my mom wasn’t a teacher here, I would still come back (for the Alumni Mass),” he said. “Sacred Heart is an increasingly integral and important part of my life and my faith. It prepared me well for high school and the next level of education.”
Ekroth made his own decision to remain at SHS through eighth grade.
“Originally, my parents put me in Sacred Heart and gave me the option, when I got to fourth or fifth grade, if I wanted to stop going here,” he said. “I said no, because at that point, my classmates and I were like family. We had been together for so long, and I knew we would be well prepared for high school.”
Ekroth said he told current SHS students during the Alumni Mass to make the most of their experiences at the school.
‘”I came here today because I wanted to give back,” he said. “Sacred Heart is an incredibly important part of your life, and the time here will help you grow in your faith.”
Wintz’s father attended Catholic school, so she’s continuing a family tradition. “My father is telling me about all the things he learned at Catholic school and the benefits he gained from it,” she said.
Sacred Heart School doesn’t operate a high school, which meant the students attended Yankton High School with its 1,000 students. The four students said they made the transition fairly easily.
Wintz said the transition became easier because the many gifts and talents she acquired and developed while at the Catholic school.
“Attending Sacred Heart left me with new tools in my toolbox,” she said. “It became a habit to prayer before meals, when the day started and in other ways that really kept me growing in my faith. And that faith has gotten me through hard times.”
Ekroth agreed, saying he learned a great deal from daily religion class and other activities. “It helped me appreciate my Catholic faith even more, which in turn helps me grow deeper in my faith as part of my daily life.”
Wintz agreed, saying she saw Friday’s Mass as part of sharing her faith. “Speaking to the (SHS) students today made me feel like the coolest person in the world,” she said.
For Pavlish, Friday’s visit represented a homecoming. The impact continues today for him, both academically and spiritually, Pavlish said.
“As I grow older, it has really opened my eyes and my heart to what my faith is,” he said. “I believe it has helped me mature over the years.”
His favorite memories include the “house challenges,” where fifth through eighth graders are mixed together into teams for activities. The challenges ranged from service projects and fundraising efforts, such as penny wars and collecting pop tabs, to dodge ball tournaments.
The four SHS alumni credited their teachers as hard working and dedicated to their students, with a willingness to work for less pay than their public school counterparts.
In turn, the SHS alumni said they felt a responsibility to serve as good role models as they moved on to YHS. They carried with them academic excellence and a strong work ethic which they believe benefits those around them.
SHS also instills discipline and respect in its students, they added.
“It’s very important that more kids have the Catholic school experience that we had,” Pavlish said.
Their Catholic education helped prepare them better for today’s world with its increasing pressures and secular emphasis, they said.
The four alumni credited the three priests at the school with providing not only strong moral guidance but also a frequent presence bringing energy to the classroom and at church.
One of the priests, the Rev. Bob Lacey, joined the students and alumni preparing cards for the elderly, homebound and others. They were also preparing messages of thanks for health care workers and for Mount Marty University, Avera Health and the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls for purchasing the Catholic Schools Week shirts for the students and staff.
The SHS alumni’s return Friday was important for current students as they see the growth and opportunities ahead, he added.
What would the four SHS alumni like people know about their Catholic school and education.
For Wintz, it’s the message that Sacred Heart students aren’t elite.
“We don’t pray all day, and we’re not perfect little preppies,” she said with a laugh. “When we got to high school, people realized we’re not that much different. We’re just normal kids, and we’re fun.”
Ekroth said the difference is that Sacred Heart School students are surrounded by their faith in all facets of their school day and lives, which gives them a strong foundation in life.
Pavlish strongly encourages all parents to consider a Sacred Heart School education for their children. “Sending your children here is well worth it, and it will pay dividends for them in the future,” he said.
Bahm noted the school’s continuing impact even after graduates move on — and, as in Friday’s case, return to share their message.
“The education here has set us up for life,” he said. “The values, work ethic and skills we learned here —it’s all you really need for a successful life.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.