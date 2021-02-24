MMU’s Long Supports State Need-Based Scholarships

A state funded need-based scholarships may soon be a reality in South Dakota.
“South Dakota is the only state in the nation that doesn’t have a state-funded need-based aid program,” Mount Marty University (MMU) President Marc Long told the Press & Dakotan. “So this is an important development that would assist South Dakota students — who we want to stay in South Dakota.”
Senate Bill 171 (SB171) would appropriate $50 million to be held in trust and vested with the South Dakota Community Foundation. A governor-nominated board would manage the fund as an endowment.
Interest would fund the need-based South Dakota Freedom Scholarship Program for South Dakota residents seeking an associate’s or a bachelor’s degree.
“If the legislation passes and the governor signs it, the board will be set up and they’ll work out the details, including how much money will spin off and what each student would get,” Long said.
The idea first made news in January when First Premier Bank, Premier Bankcard and T. Denny Sanford announced a gift of $50 million to help establish a need-based state scholarship fund.
“Gov. Kristi Noem’s plan was, hopefully, that the Legislature would also contribute $50 million,” Long said. “Given that there’s COVID funding this year, there is money available to do that.”
Soon after, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown introduced SB171, which has been approved in committee by both houses and moves to the Senate floor next.
During a recent budget address to the Legislature, Noem proposed that the endowment be funded to $200 million level, with the balance to come from private donors.
At that time, Long was testifying in Pierre before the Senate State Affairs Committee as a representative of the South Dakota Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (SDAICU).
Those private institutions include: Mount Marty University (MMU), Dakota Weslyan University, Presentation College, the University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University.
“Our association and our lobbyists had worked with legislators to craft the legislation initially, so we were very supportive of it,” he said. “As an SDAICU board member, I represented the 6,500 students who are at those private institutions and the private institutions themselves.”
Long said he told the committee that the scholarships would send a strong signal to students and their families, and noted that District 18 representatives have been very supportive of the measure.
As crafted, the bill would allow scholarship recipients the choice of attending a public university, private institution, tribal college or technical college, and the money would follow them as long as they stayed in South Dakota, he said.
How much the fund would pay out each year has not yet been determined, but Long offered an example of how that split might look.
“The spin-off from that $50 million endowment — if you calculated it at 4%, which is pretty average for endowments — would be $2 million that would be split off every year to support college students,” he said.
Until the criteria are set, it is difficult to estimate how many students could benefit from the proposed scholarship program. However, Pell Grant eligibility, which is well established, would indicate that the number of students that could benefit is significant, Long said.
“More than a third of the students at three out of the four private institutions in the state are Pell Grant recipients,” he said. “If you apply that to South Dakota, you would think that at least a third of students would be eligible for some sort of aid.”
One detail that is clear at this time is that anyone receiving a Freedom Scholarship would be required to live in South Dakota for three years after completing their degree or the scholarship converts to a loan, Long said.
“We hope that after they are here for three years, they set down roots in the state and stay here long term,” Long said. “The name of the game here is keeping the talent in South Dakota. These are our future physicians and nurses and teachers, and making sure that they stay here benefits the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.