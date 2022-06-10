ABERDEEN — The 177 high school boys, both juniors and seniors, who were delegates to the 79th annual Session of The American Legion Boys State of South Dakota, held their general election for state officers on Thursday, June 2. After lunch, election results were announced by Boys State Director, Chris VanDelist, and are as follows.
Jason Lenning of Harrisburg, who will be a senior this year at Sioux Falls Christian, was elected as Governor. Elected as Lt. Governor was Evan Gran of Sioux Falls, who is a student at Harrisburg High School.
Jason Lenning of Sioux Falls and Dustin Hermansen of Aberdeen were selected as the two delegates to represent South Dakota at The American Legion Boys Nation in Washington, D.C. in July. Ben Lust of Rapid City and Zachary Wrightsman of Sioux Falls were selected as Alternate Delegates.
Maxwell Lightfield of Milbank was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Samsung, American Legion Scholarship award. Maxwell’s application has been forwarded to the National American Legion Selection Committee. The committee will award ten, $10,000 scholarships to the National Finalists.
Other election results were James Park of Brookings for Attorney General; Jack Hinrichs of Sioux Falls for Secretary of State; Shane Rist of Centerville as State Auditor; Jacob Lewandowski of Groton as State Treasurer; and Josiah Sabrowski-Johnson of Rapid City as Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Elected as members of the Public Utilities Commission were Ethan Boekelheide of Northville, Jacob Shelstad of Ortonville, Minnesota, and Aidan Foell of Milbank.
In non-political elections, the delegates also elected four justices to serve on the Supreme Court. Elected as Supreme Court Justices were Ethan Fergel of Aberdeen, Joe Osmundson of Sioux Falls, Christopher Gaikowski of Webster, and Tice Mursu of Big Stone City. Maxell Lightfield of Milbank was elected the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
Matthew Mork of Pierpont was selected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Zachary Wrightsman of Sioux Falls was elected as the President Pro-Tem. Jack Hinrichs of Sioux Falls was selected as the Nationalist Party Chairman and Joel Tramp of Custer was the Nationalist Party Keynote Speaker. The Federalist Party chose Isaiah Hoekman of Hartford as their Party Chairman, and Brody Riggs of Mitchell as their Keynote Speaker. Jack Hinrichs of Sioux Falls captured the honors of Outstanding Speaker.
Preston Rosane of Martin was selected as the Outstanding Boys State Citizen and Quenton Walls of Huron received the Spirit of Boys State Award, which recognizes the Boys State Delegate who best exemplifies the purpose of American Legion Boys State of South Dakota. The Outstanding Journalist was Maxwell Kelsey of Oacoma.
American Legion Boys State of South Dakota was held on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen, May 30-June 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.