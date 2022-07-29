CASES DISPOSED: JULY 16-22, 2022
Wendy Jo Eichacker, 2702 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Brody Vernon Meyer, 413 Linn Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Truvetta Wooden Knife, 415 E. 4th, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Jayden Lightner, 2104 SD Highway 314, Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Michael Todd Rainbow, Junior, Deadwood; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,396.50; Incarceration of 20 days with 13 days credit; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Steven Cyril Schmidt, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Krystal Marie Anderson, Crystal Falls, Mich.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jeremiha Kohler, 713 8th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,346.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Russell Reiner, 1307 W. 8th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron Taylor, 301 W. 31st St., Apt. 101, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-strangulation; Recharged by information.
Randy Schley, 912 Locust St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Suspended imposition of sentence; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Suspended imposition of sentence; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
John Samuelson, Volborg, Mont.; Fugitive from justice; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandi Nicole Sparks, 600 E. 16th St., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Gary Wainwright, 417 Spruce Street, Yankton; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Chase Brummer, 2305 Walnut St., Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Eric Larsen, Viborg; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Logan Kallhoff, 200 Forestview Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jessica Renee Crossman, Tabor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Treyson Coulson, 111 Tamarack Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Nathaniel James Nelson, 606 Green St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,206.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Eric K. Brown, Winchester, Va.; Impersonation of officer/injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Amber Skye Best, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Resisting arrest; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Duane Joseph Tolsma, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Meredith Fisher, 3015 Francis St., Yankton; Pet violations-barking dog; $126.50.
Douglas Dale Weber, Alexandria; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Vivian Mae Long, Bismarck, N.D.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jerald Lee Owen, Chambers, Neb.; Maximum weight per tire width; $182.50.
Esteban Delao Sifuentes, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $241.50.
Thomas Earl Reynolds, Junior, Rapid City; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joseph Gabriel Nikolas, 405 W. 7th Street, Yankton; Reckless driving; $446.50; Jail sentence of 50 days suspended; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $716.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Shem Lee Hills, Crooks; Possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jesse Ray Rains, 105 Janes Way, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jeremy Miles Rowe, Scotland; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Timothy Wamble, 1214 Walnut St., Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50.
Marissa J. Johnson, Aberdeen; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Robert Michael Balogh, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Shane Andrew Seiler, 611 Locust St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Zarek Quinn Janssen, 1100 E. 8th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
David B. Myers, 503 Green St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Roberta A. Prickett, Mitchell; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Heidi Coulson, 2114 SD Highway 314, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Angela M. Havermann, Mount Vernon; Theft by insufficient funds check-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check-more $400; Recharged by information.
Myron Johnson Beauvais, Sioux Falls; Aggravated eluding; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 41 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information.
Lawrence J. Vargas, 415 Linn Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-4th offense; $1,166.50; License revoked for 3 years; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 159 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Kyle Altfillisch, 1004 Ryan Rd., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,206.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information.
Mark Holzbauer, 2308 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Henry Daniel Marquez, 1005 Cedar St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; $278.50; Jail sentence of 20 days with 20 days credit; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $666.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Four years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information.
Jackie Rae Young, 505 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Alyssa Rouillard, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 17, Yankton; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information.
Liam Fergen, Mitchell; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alexander Reyesvalladares, 3308 Aurora St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Andrew Jacob Schieffer, 1208 Lexie Ln, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Karla Jaime, 2903 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Payne Jaeke, Bennington, Conn.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Jason J. Bartunek, 2800 Douglas, Lot 57, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Gregory Paul Richards, Sioux Falls; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Allen Raymond Rehurek, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dayren L. Valdivia, 607 Burgess Road, Yankton; Sell/discharge fireworks-specified PKS; $132.50.
Albert Michael Frick, 4212 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Phillip Sam Stahl, Tabor; Violations of safety requirements; $182.50.
