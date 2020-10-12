Cancer During COVID

While attention has focused this year on COVID-19, Dr. Michael Peterson urges patients not to neglect mammograms and other regular check-ups.
Peterson has worked as a radiation oncologist with the Avera Cancer Institute (ACI) in Yankton since 2001. The coronavirus has forced health care professionals to change the way they perform their daily work.
“I have gone through my adult life and have never seen anything like this (pandemic),” he said. “It opens your eyes to how much things can suddenly change in a way you probably never anticipated.”
The cancer center has adjusted to COVID-19 in many ways, Peterson said. However, he fears people may neglect their wellness checks, including mammograms, prostate exams and colonoscopies.
In other cases, patients have avoided clinics, hospitals and other health settings because they fear contracting the coronavirus.
“It’s been quite a distressing thing to see a number of patients who have delayed going to the doctor for symptoms or who have delayed getting screening tests,” he said.
The results of such delays can be fatal, he warned.
“In the meantime, their cancer has progressed,” he said. “It may have gone beyond a certain point, resulting in a significantly poorer outcome for the cancer treatment. We need a more timely diagnosis and treatment.”
The ACI has taken precautions to protect both staff and patients, particularly those more vulnerable to the virus, Peterson said.
“We’re really trying to minimize the number of people who came in (the ACI) and have contact with our staff and patients on a daily basis,” he said. “Some of our patients, especially those getting chemotherapy or radiation, are quite immune-suppressed. They can be at risk should they contract COVID-19. It could be a bad situation.”
LOOKING AT OPTIONS
At first, physicians determined whether some cancer patients could delay their surgery or radiation because of COVID concerns, Peterson said. In those cases, the patient may have been placed on hormone therapy for a few months until the COVID threat had decreased.
“Those patients stayed on hormone therapy, longer than they typically would have pre-COVID, prior to starting radiation treatment,” he explained.
The cancer center has taken protective measures during the pandemic, Peterson said. Both staff and patients are screened with temperature checks before entering the building. The staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) during patient visits. In most cases, patients wear a mask while staff members treating them are wearing not only the mask but also a face shield.
Breast cancer treatments can now be completed in fewer sessions, which has proven beneficial during the pandemic, Peterson said.
“We used to do six or seven weeks for breast cancer. Now, it’s more like three to four weeks,” he said. “Treatment is quite a bit more accelerated than it was when I first joined the staff here in 2001.”
Radiation treatments may cover the entire breast, with a more even result than in past years, or target a specific area, Peterson said.
Telemedicine has played an increasingly vital role during the pandemic, the doctor added.
“For a while, it was recommended that we minimize our direct contact with patients as much as possible,” he said. “We were using technology to see patients rather than face to face, and we were doing it in a number of different settings.”
The virtual method has proven successful, Peterson said.
“It was something to protect the staff here from getting unnecessary exposure and, at the same time, having the patient not come into the facility,” the doctor said. “Some of our initial consultations were conducted that way. We were also doing it for some of our weekly checkups.”
In addition, telemedicine has meant patients who live a significant distance from the cancer center don’t need to make long trips for routine check-ups.
DIFFICULT SITUATIONS
The treatment situation becomes more difficult if cancer patients contract COVID during the time they are receiving radiation, Peterson said.
“The answer varies in different situations,” he said. “In some situations, it might be stopped or they may go to a different treatment. In other situations, it’s recommended they just continue with the treatment. No one size fits all.”
The physicians and other staff also take into account if the patient exhibits life-threatening COVID conditions or is at high risk for developing those conditions.
“You can’t go in with blinders. The whole diagnosis could change,” he said. “You have to decide whether it’s reasonable to continue with (cancer) treatment. It’s a very tough situation.”
However, the Avera system has already worked on possible solutions, Peterson said.
“Fortunately, there are some guidelines. The Avera oncologists have been great to work with,” he said. “We’ve discussed how to take care of the patient who has COVID-19. We’re at least able to help providers think through the different scenarios.”
In addition to the disease itself, the pandemic has created economic problems for many people.
Peterson urged people not to skip their wellness checks or medical treatments because of financial circumstances. He encouraged them to check with their provider about working out payment plans or even having the costs written off.
REASONS FOR OPTIMISM
The pandemic, while challenging, has also brought forth some new information and ways of doing things, Peterson said. Health care workers are learning more about COVID-19 and how the virus and other serious infectious diseases can affect those with suppressed immune systems.
In addition, health care professionals are learning what actions can be taken if radiation treatment needs to be interrupted because of a COVID diagnosis.
He also anticipates greater use of telemedicine in the future. Health care workers are learning more and becoming more familiar with the technology, and medicine has already transitioned in that direction during COVID.
In addition, the pandemic has reinforced the importance of a healthy lifestyle, he said. The economic uncertainty and the prolonged isolation from family and friends have also created more anxiety and other mental health issues.
Peterson said he hasn’t seen anything before where people shelter in place for a significant period of time and where a pandemic drastically affects the economy and daily life.
“This is fairly unprecedented, at least in my time,” he said.
However, Peterson also remains optimistic a vaccine will be found. He encourages people to get flu shots, which he said has become even more important in the midst of a pandemic.
“We’ll get through this, and life as we knew it will return,” he said.
