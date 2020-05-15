The Yankton County Commission is slated to hold the second reading for adoption of amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance regarding accessory structures sizes during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss a memorandum of understanding to quarantine staff, surplus property, commission meeting organization and an employee handbook.
Executive sessions regarding litigation and a personnel issue are also on the commission agenda.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. The meeting will be broadcast on the Yankton County Commission’s Facebook group for public viewing. Limited seating will also be available in the commission chambers, where social distancing rules are still being observed.
In other business, the Planning Commission is slated to have a work study session on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
