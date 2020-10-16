Child Reported Missing From Yankton Last Saturday

According to a Facebook post this week made by Candise Roubideaux, her son, Saije Wiese, disappeared while riding his bike in Yankton on Saturday, Oct. 10.
“This is my 14 year old son Saije,” Roubideaux said in her post. “He is missing from Yankton, SD. 5 ft. 9in. Tall 126 pounds. Blonde hair Green/blue eyes. He was riding a black and red mountain bike.”
He has been reported missing to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at 605-668-3537 and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE LOST).
If you see this child or have knowledge as to his whereabouts, report it to either the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
