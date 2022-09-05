HURON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing up to $12 million in partnerships that expand access to conservation technical assistance for livestock producers and increase the use of conservation practices on grazing lands.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting proposals through its Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative (GLCI) until Sept. 22, 2022.

