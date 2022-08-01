PIERRE — The South Dakota Community Foundation announces the Beyond Idea Grant Program, a new funding opportunity for nonprofits in South Dakota, with the first round of application submissions opening on Aug. 15, 2022.

It was announced in January of this year that the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) had been selected as an intermediary partner for the Bush Foundation’s community-based grant program in South Dakota. This six-year partnership, which commenced in 2022, will result in $1.2 million per year being infused in our state for grants to eligible nonprofits.

